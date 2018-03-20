Amid tension with Jessup, chancellor creates COO post at UNLV

Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly on Tuesday announced the creation of a chief operating officer position at UNLV, nearly a week after university President Len Jessup said he was looking for a new job.

Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly on Tuesday announced the creation of a chief operating officer position to help manage UNLV.

The announcement from Reilly came nearly a week after university President Len Jessup said he was looking for a new job and about two months after Reilly completed an evaluation that detailed “several weaknesses” in Jessup’s job performance.

The statement did not mention who would fill the position, but said that Jessup must “immediately proceed” in collaboration with Reilly, in hiring someone for the job. Reilly said this step is in Jessup’s best interest.

In Tuesday’s statement, Reilly said that in the evaluation he outlined Jessup’s accomplishments and successes and the areas he needs to address.

“Specifically, I informed him of my concerns with UNLV’s operational deficiencies and how those problems were an impediment to achieve our shared strategic goals, including recognition as a top tier research institution,” Reilly said in the statement.

Reilly’s evaluation found Jessup’s performance to be “below expectation and required immediate improvement,” according to a memo from the Kamer Zucker Abbott law firm.

Amid reports that he was being forced out of UNLV with about two years remaining on his five-year contract, Jessup last week sent a message to the campus community calling the reports “misleading” but acknowledging he was looking for other opportunities amid tensions with some members of the state Board of Regents.

That prompted the Engelstad Family Foundation to withdraw a $14 million gift it made for the university’s planned medical education building. UNLV told the Las Vegas Review-Journal about the gift in December.

The Review-Journal also learned last week that Jessup might have violated state ethics law when he signed a $14 million donor agreement that included a provision requiring him to remain in his position through 2022.

He signed the agreement on Feb. 7 — nine days after he and Reilly met to discuss his performance evaluation.

Reilly said the creation of the new job does not diminish Jessup’s role as president.

“He’s the president of the university, and this is just resources to assist UNLV deal with operational challenges,” Reilly said. He would not disclose the nature of the “operational challenges,” but said a COO role at a university is “very common.”

Reilly said they’ll look at all possibilities for who could fill the new position, including internal candidates.

The decision to hire a COO is part of “appropriate action” Reilly will take in the months leading up to Jessup’s public evaluation, according to the statement.

The performance evaluation, which includes a four-person committee appointed by Reilly, occurs in the year preceding the final year of a president’s contract period, according to NSHE policy. The committee is tasked with measuring the president’s performance, after receiving input from students, faculty and the community.

Reilly said he hopes to have a committee, which will be comprised of a senior faculty member and three members of the community, formed by late August. Jessup will provide Reilly with a list of names for the committee to interview, and Reilly said he can also add names to the list.

A public report is then is prepared and presented to the state Board of Regents for its consideration. Nevada State College President Bart Patterson and University of Nevada, Reno President Marc Johnson, both received contract extensions from the board through this process last June.

Kevin Page, chairman of the board, said he’s comfortable with Reilly’s statement that he did not make public the content of Jessup’s performance review or any discussions with him.

“Any public statements by individual Regents do not constitute action by the board,” Page said in a statement. “The chancellor has not asked for a meeting of the board to review the president’s performance and, as chair, I have no intention at this time of calling a meeting on this issue until the process the chancellor has initiated is completed. We hired the chancellor to lead the system, which includes supervising the presidents of each of our institutions. As chair, I do not have any intention of circumventing the Chancellor’s role.”

Jessup did not immediately return requests for comment.

