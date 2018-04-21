Anonymous donor’s concerns put UNLV teachers program in flux

A “Top Gun”-style teacher preparation program slated to start next year at UNLV is in flux because of a issue with an anonymous donation.

College of Education Dean Kim Metcalf reported the issue Friday to the interim Legislative Committee on Education, to the dismay of lawmakers.

“That’s not what I wanted to hear. This is disappointing, to be mild about it,” said Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, who sponsored the legislation creating the program. “This is the first time I’ve heard this.”

In June, the state announced a $5 million anonymous donation that paved the way for the program, which would give $1 million a year to one of the state’s universities to start a new program to attract the best and brightest teachers to Nevada, which earned it the “Top Gun” moniker from Gov. Brian Sandoval. To be eligible for the grant, an institution would need to secure an additional $1 million in matching funds.

UNLV was notified that an anonymous donor was interested in the program in November and the State Board of Education provisionally granted the state funds to the university in December.

But, at least in part due to the instability created by UNLV President Len Jessup’s departure to take a job as president of Claremont Graduate University in Claremont, California, College of Education officials have not be able to reach a formal memorandum of understanding with the matching donor.

“It would be fair to say that the uncertainty and unsettledness of the situation with President Jessup has been a factor,” Metcalf told the Review-Journal after his presentation. “It would not be fair to say it’s the only reason for the holdup.”

This is the second donation to be impacted by Jessup’s departure.

In March, after Jessup announced he would be seeking other opportunities, the Engelstad Family Foundation revoked a $14 million donation toward UNLV’s medical school building. Kris Engelstad McGarry, a trustee of the Engelstad Family Foundation, said the donation was contingent on stable leadership.

The foundation was not involved in the teacher preparation program, McGarry said.

“They’re treating us like Kryptonite right now,” McGarry said. “They know better than to ask us for anything.”

McGarry, who said previously that the foundation doesn’t trust the state Board of Regents to be good stewards of its money, said the reluctance of donor to the teaching program likely reflects similar thinking.

“When you start behaving in ways like these guys behave, this is what ends up happening,” McGarry said. “You end up short and people don’t want to be community-involved.”

Metcalf said there were certain areas he could continue moving forward in, but until the donor was secured, he did not want to accept the state money.

“Our goal all along has been to build a sustainable strategy for recruitment nationwide,” he said.

