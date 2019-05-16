Anti-Semitic notes found at northwest Las Vegas middle school

The Clark County School District issued a statement following the discovery of anti-Semitic notes at Escobedo Middle School in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District is reiterating its zero-tolerance attitude toward racist incidents following the discovery of anti-Semitic notes at Escobedo Middle School in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

In a statement, the district said that the safety and well-being of students is of the utmost importance.

“The school took this incident seriously and appropriate staff have been in contact with the student’s parents,” the statement reads. “Racially motivated incidents are never tolerated in the Clark County School District.”

The district said it was unable to comment on what discipline, if any, the offending student faced because of privacy laws.

“However, the matter has been investigated and administrative action has been taken,” the district said.

Conversations around racism and how to address it in the classroom have arisen after two male Arbor View High School students in March posted pictures of black students on Instagram with racial slurs and threats to shoot up the school.

The incident at Escobedo prompted a response from U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. The Jewish senator is a co-sponsor of legislation that would broaden the definition of anti-Semitism in order to toughen anti-discrimination laws in schools, according to her office.

“No child, or adult for that matter, should ever be made to feel unsafe, threatened, or intimidated by anti-Semitic or white supremacist bigotry,” Rosen said in a statement. “We all have an obligation to speak up and fight against all forms of hate in our community. I will continue to shine a light on this very serious issue and I urge community leaders everywhere to do the same.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.