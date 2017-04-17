Applications for college savings’ matching grants available

Nevada families can apply now for a Silver State Matching Grant. (Thinkstock)

Nevada families planning for college expenses can apply now for a Silver State Matching Grant.

The program provides a dollar-for-dollar matching plan up to $300 per year, which can be used to cover higher education costs. The Silver State grant is one of a handful of savings options available in the state.

To qualify, the beneficiary and applicant must be Nevada residents, have a household income lower than $74,999, and the child must be 13 years old or younger. Applicants must have an SSGA Upromise 529 Plan to qualify for the match; to sign up for a plan and start saving, visit www.nv529.org.

Online grant applications must be submitted on or before July 31.

To access the online portal, visit https://www.ssga.upromise529.com/home/nevada-benefits/silver-state-matching-grant.html .