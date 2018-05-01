Arbitrator sides with Clark County teachers union over back pay

The Clark County School District lost another labor dispute, after an arbitrator awarded retroactive pay for teachers who obtained a master’s degree or doctorate in 2015-16.

Vikki Courtney, president of the Clark County Education Association, speaking to new elementary teachers hired for the 2017-2018 school year. Valdemar González/El Tiempo

The Clark County School District lost another labor dispute, after an arbitrator awarded retroactive pay for teachers who obtained a master’s degree or doctorate in 2015-16.

The decision reached Monday stems from an issue in 2016, when the district and the Clark County Education Association agreed to overhaul the salary schedule. The parties agreed to give all educators a salary step increase and provide a 2.25 percent cost-of-living raise for the 2016-2017 school year in a memorandum of agreement.

But the district did not do so for those who earned a master’s or doctorate in the 2015-16 school year.

That left some teachers in no better position on the salary scale than before they earned those degrees, the union argued.

The arbitrator said it’s clear that the memo’s intent was to give everyone a salary step increase and the 2.25 percent raise.

“The parties would not have intended that those who invest $10,000 or more to attain an advanced degree would make less than someone who does not,” the arbitrator wrote in his decision. “It is for this absurdity that the district’s interpretation again fails to be reasonable, or even a susceptible interpretation that any reasonable person would deduce from the provisions of the (memorandum of agreement).”

The decision affects roughly 500 teachers, who will be properly placed on the salary schedule moving forward, according to the union.

The union touted the win as a reason teachers should join. Last week, the group disaffiliated from the Nevada State Education Association and National Education Association after a bitter, ongoing fight.

“This is an example of the kind of protection and advocacy you can rely on from CCEA,” the union said on its website. “Now, as a STRONGER INDEPENDENT CCEA, we will continue to experience even more victories.”

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.