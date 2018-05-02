Arizona teachers back at state Capitol before new budget vote

Arizona teachers are back at the state Capitol where the state Legislature is expected to pass a new budget to fund teacher raises.

Teacher Taylor Dutro listens as protest organizers announce Arizona teachers intentions to go back to work if lawmakers pass a school funding plan, during the fourth day of the statewide teachers' strike at the Arizona Capitol Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Teacher Noah Karvelis, right, speaks during a news conference prior to protest organizers announcing their intention to go back to work as the statewide teachers strike enters a fourth day at the Arizona Capitol, Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Phoenix teacher Rebecca Garelli, and Arizona Educators United member, makes the official announcement from protest organizers that teachers intend to go back to work as the state wide teachers strike enters a fourth day at the Arizona Capitol Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Phoenix. Organizers vowed to continue the fight for more school funding but stated that they would go back to work once the new state budget is passed. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Phoenix teacher Rebecca Garelli, left, an Arizona Educators United member, is applauded after her announcement from protest organizers that teachers intend to go back to work as the statewide teachers strike enters a fourth day at the Arizona Capitol, Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Phoenix. Organizers vowed to continue the fight for more school funding but stated that they would go back to work once the new state budget is passed. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Teacher protest organizers Joe Thomas, right, president of the Arizona Education Association, and Noah Karvelis, left, who helped organize Arizona Educators United, arrive at a news conference to announce their intention to get Arizona teachers back to work if lawmakers pass a school funding plan, as the state-wide teachers strike enters a fourth day at the Arizona Capitol, Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — Arizona teachers are back at the state Capitol where the state Legislature is expected to pass a new budget to fund teacher raises.

Red-clad teachers in the #RedforEd movement gathered Wednesday on the mall between the House and Senate buildings a day before their historic walkout for education funding is set to end.

The spending plan doesn’t meet the teachers’ demands for $1 billion in new education funding.

But it does provide salary increases and other additional education funding.

Teachers walked out last week hoping they could demand more funding from Gov. Doug Ducey and Republican lawmakers.

When the plan started moving through the legislature, they said they’d go back to school and figure out new ways to keep the momentum going.



