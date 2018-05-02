Arizona teachers back at state Capitol before new budget vote

PHOENIX — Arizona teachers are back at the state Capitol where the state Legislature is expected to pass a new budget to fund teacher raises.
Red-clad teachers in the #RedforEd movement gathered Wednesday on the mall between the House and Senate buildings a day before their historic walkout for education funding is set to end.
The spending plan doesn’t meet the teachers’ demands for $1 billion in new education funding.
But it does provide salary increases and other additional education funding.
Teachers walked out last week hoping they could demand more funding from Gov. Doug Ducey and Republican lawmakers.
When the plan started moving through the legislature, they said they’d go back to school and figure out new ways to keep the momentum going.
Related
Teacher strike in Arizona, Colorado continues for second day