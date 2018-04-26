Arizona teachers marching to state Capitol in historic strike

Thousands of Arizona teachers and their supporters are marching toward the state Capitol to demand more education funding in a historic statewide strike that’s shut down schools.

The sun rises over Kyrene De Las Lomas Elementary School, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Phoenix, as a teacher arrives. Teachers in Arizona and Colorado walked out of their classes today over low salaries keeping hundreds of thousands of students out of school. It's the latest in a series of strikes across the nation over low teacher pay. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Jenn Gray, right, Ciara Schmalfeld, center, and Jessica Amstutz, left, help set up a special food table at the South Phoenix Missionary Baptist Church for kids affected by the Arizona teacher strike Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Teachers in Arizona and Colorado walked out of their classes today over low salaries keeping hundreds of thousands of students out of school. It's the latest in a series of strikes across the nation over low teacher pay. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Volunteer Monroy Martinez, left, hands out a free to-go lunch to a boy at the St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance due to the Arizona teachers strike and closure of schools Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Principal Brian Gibson, center, and vice principal Melissa Taylor, left, stand at the entrance of Kyrene De Las Lomas Elementary School to turn students away, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Teachers in Arizona and Colorado walked out of their classes today over low salaries keeping hundreds of thousands of students out of school. It's the latest in a series of strikes across the nation over low teacher pay. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Juan Galindo, 6, gets a free breakfast at San Marcos Elementary School Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Chandler, Ariz. Breakfast is provided by the school while teachers in Arizona and Colorado walk out over low salaries keeping hundreds of thousands of students out of school. It's the latest in a series of strikes across the nation over low teacher pay. (AP Photo/Matt York)

"Boy" sits at the feet of his owners as students eat a free breakfast provided by San Marcos Elementary School Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Chandler, Ariz. Teachers in Arizona and Colorado walked out over low salaries keeping hundreds of thousands of students out of school. It's the latest in a series of strikes across the nation over low teacher pay. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Crowds in red shirts filled the streets from the starting point at downtown Phoenix’s baseball park Thursday and broke into chants of “Red for Ed” as they marched en masse.

Meanwhile, the transit agency for metro Phoenix has reported 25-minute delays of light rail trains because of large crowds of teachers and supporters traveling to a protest in downtown Phoenix.

Educators in Colorado also are walking off the job Thursday in a push for more resources.