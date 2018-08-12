As Clark County schools reopen, drivers warned to exercise caution

The school district and local law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers that school is back in session and that commuters should take extra precautions around buses to avoid crashes or pedestrian accidents.

With more than 101,000 Clark County students expected to climb aboard a bright yellow bus Monday morning, school district officials and local law enforcement are reminding everyone to watch out and take appropriate safety cautions – and to stay patient.

“We know and expect our buses are going to be running a little late the first week,” said Jim Reynolds, the transportation operations manager for the school district. “We just ask for patience that first couple weeks.”

The district is expecting to have between 50 and 70 bus driver vacancies for the start of the 2018-19 year, which may further challenge its ability to deliver students on time. If a bus is running late, the department’s best advice is to stay at the bus stop, said Jennifer Vobis, the director of school relations and professional development.

The district also works with local law enforcement to remind drivers that school is back in session and that commuters should take extra precautions around buses to avoid crashes or pedestrian accidents.

Drivers of other vehicles are required to exercise caution around buses, be vigilant for students and maintain a safe distance behind the school bus. State law also prohibit drivers from making U-Turns in designated school zones.

In the last three years, the percentage of crashes involving Clark County buses caused by other drivers has increased, surpassing the number of crashes caused by school drivers.

In the 2017-18 year, there were 541 crashes involved Clark County buses, down slightly from 545 the previous year, but higher than the 495 accidents reported in the 2015-16 school year.

The district’s definition of a crash is broad. It records any incident when a bus comes into contact with another object, whether it’s a traffic cone, a pedestrian another vehicle or a sign.

In 2017-18, the district categorized 293 of the crashes as non-preventable accidents, meaning the bus driver could not have done anything to prevent the accident, compared to 248 where bus drivers were found at fault.

That means about 55 percent of the accidents were caused by other drivers, and 45 percent attributed to bus drivers. In 2016-17, bus drivers accounted for 51 percent of all accidents and in 2015-16, 53 percent.

Drivers undergo safety training before they begin ferrying students and other sessions are conducted throughout the year to ensure drivers are keenly aware of the road hazards they face.

