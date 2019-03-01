Assistant superintendent in Clark County schools takes Arizona job

Jesse Welsh in Las Vegas, Friday, April 27, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A top leader in the Clark County School District is leaving to take a job as a superintendent in Arizona.

Assistant Superintendent Jesse Welsh will lead the Paradise Valley Unified School District, which operates 45 schools north of Phoenix.

“Dr. Welsh has a proven ability to work with diverse populations and developed programming that attracted thousands of students back to district schools from charter schools within Clark County,” Julie Bacon, the district’s Governing Board president, said in a statement. “He is thrilled to be joining the collaborative culture that is a hallmark of our school district.”

Welsh, who started in the Clark County School District as a teacher at Desert Pines High School in 1999, starts as superintendent on July 1. His final day in Las Vegas is still being worked out, he said.

“While I’m definitely sad to leave a place that’s been my home for so long, I am really excited about moving to the (Paradise Valley) schools community and just working with our students and our teachers and our principals down there,” Welsh said. “It’s a great district. They’ve got a lot of great things already in place.”

Welsh, whose 2017 salary is listed as $127,380 on Transparent Nevada, has led the Clark County School District’s assessment division.

