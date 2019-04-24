Attendance sagged in Clark County schools on snow day makeup

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

Attendance in the Clark County School District dropped on Monday — the designated make-up day for the Feb. 22 snow day — compared to the comparable day last year.

Roughly 84 percent of the district’s approximately 320,000 students attended school on Monday, the first day back from spring break, compared to the 92.6 percent attendance rate on the first school day after the break last year.

Monday originally was meant to be a day off for students, but the district designated that day to make up class time after snow blanketed the valley in February, prompting cancellation of school for one day.

It was a decision the superintendent could not make without irking someone — those against the decision argued that many families would not be back from spring break and therefore would not show up to school.

On Feb. 21, when snow began to hit the valley, only 74 percent of students showed up to school compared to the districtwide attendance rate of 92 percent the day before.

