Bill would reward Nevada teachers for professional growth

An emergency bill in the works with under two weeks remaining in the Nevada legislative session would ensure raises for school district employees who complete professional growth plans.

Clark County Education Association executive director John Vellardita said the proposed legislation stems from conversations that started before the session began.

“This is not a new concept to anybody in leadership,” Vellardita said Thursday. “This is not the 11th-hour bang out.”

Language of the bill, which will be introduced by Sen. Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, was not immediately available Thursday. Ford was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

Clark County School District officials declined to comment on the proposal until they see the specific language.

In addition to requiring the district to create a fund specifically for raises related to professional growth plans, Vellardita said the bill will require the district to solidify a policy to create incentives for educators to grow based on the needs of the students in their schools.

Salary schedules typically focus solely on years of service and advance degrees, not professional growth in the field, Vellardita said.

“This is a radical departure,” he said.

Vellardita and the teacher’s union also recently filed an unfair labor complaint against the district over an issue related to the professional growth system.

The union claims the district unilaterally altered how teachers can move ahead on the system, which changes how and when teachers are eligible for raises.

Bruce Snyder, the executive director of the states’ Employee Relations Management Board, is recommending the board hear the union’s complaint at the July 11 meeting.

The emergency bill is unrelated to the unfair labor complaint issue, Vellardita said.

