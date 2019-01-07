Bonanza High dealing with power issues at school

Bonanza High School students returned from winter break on Monday facing a few power issues at school.

Bonanza High School (Google Street View)

Some hallway lights are out, along with Internet service and service for some phones, according to Clark County School District spokesman David Roddy. The school is still operating on its regular schedule, and will provide sack lunches.

NV Energy is working on the issue on site, according to the district.

