Bus driver injured in fight between North Las Vegas students

One student was being sought by police and another was cited after a fight Thursday on the last day of school at a North Las Vegas high school that injured a bus driver.

Clark County School District police cars. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

One student was being sought by Las Vegas police and another was cited after a fight that injured a bus driver Thursday on the last day of school at Canyon Springs High School.

Clark County School District police responded to the school at 350 E. Alexander Road around 7 a.m. to reports of a fight between two male students, school police Sgt. Bryan Zink said.

When officers arrived, they saw a large crowd gathered around the fight and attempted to break it up. The students weren’t cooperative so officers used pepper spray to gain control of the situation, Zink said.

One student was was cited for obstruction and another fled the scene and was being sought, he said.

The student will face charges of battery on a protected person, participating in a fight and disorderly conduct when he is located, Zink said.

It was not immediately clear how the bus driver was injured. The driver was taken to a local hospital for evaluation of what were described as minor injuries.

All students who were exposed to pepper spray were treated at the scene, Zink said.

The school day was continuing, though students have early dismissal because of exams, he said.