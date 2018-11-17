Education

Cajoling, bluffing are crucial skills for Clark County truancy officer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2018 - 9:34 am
 
Updated November 17, 2018 - 10:26 am

Tony Stark has a knack for detecting students who are skipping school.

He knows where kids go to smoke marijuana. He can tell if they’re about to make a run for it after seeing him pull up in his white Clark County School District van.

The street savvy comes from nearly two decades as an attendance officer, scouring the streets of Las Vegas during school hours to find students who are ditching class.

It’s a critical role, but one that comes with a heavy load.

Missing school in Clark County graphic (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chronic absenteeism in the district is on the rise — in part, perhaps, because the state recently changed the way it calculates the rate. That has consequences for schools, which are being held to a higher standard to limit the number of students who miss 10 percent or more of school days. Some are even losing stars in the state’s ranking system over it.

But Stark and many others who seek to enforce attendance argue that the problem is not just about numbers: Students know there are no real consequences for being truant and exploit that, they say.

Meanwhile, both the district and the juvenile justice system have been working to end the so-called school-to-prison pipeline — where juveniles who come into contact with the justice system for minor offenses often progress to more serious crimes and eventual incarceration. In this case, that means issuing fewer citations for truancy and attempting early interventions.

Stretched thin

It’s 10:20 a.m. on a recent Wednesday and Stark is pleading with a fourth-grader who hasn’t been going to school.

“Come on, man,” he says, standing in the doorway of the student’s Las Vegas apartment complex and trying to get him to Dailey Elementary. “You’re not doing nothing here.”

The boy’s mother had told Stark she’d simply given up. Her son just doesn’t like school.

It’s the last time Stark will make this house call. The next step: referral to Child Protective Services.

“OK, look,” he tells the boy after 10 minutes of fruitless coaxing. “You don’t go with me this time, or you don’t show up tomorrow, we’ve got to take it to a higher level.”

It’s a tough part of the job for Stark and the district’s 22 other attendance officers.

Some kids call him Iron Man — referring to the name he shares with the comic book character — but his powers are actually rather limited. He can’t step foot inside a student’s home. He can’t write citations for truancy. He can chase kids if he wants, but he doesn’t bother — it can be dangerous if a child dashes out into traffic.

All Stark can do is try to connect with the child.

And there’s precious little time for that. Stark is responsible for tracking down truants from 22 schools in the Winchester area, which stretches from the south end of the Strip east to Boulder Highway. It’s a high-needs, highly transient community that includes residents of numerous weekly-rental complexes.

His van serves as his office and is stacked with papers — each page representing a student identified as chronically absent by their school. He is required to perform an attendance check on each one, which typically means advising parents of attendance requirements.

But the paperwork piles up because he spends much of his day focused on other issues.

He transports sick students whose parents can’t pick them up. He warns parents who consistently fail to retrieve their children on time at the end of the school day. Once a week, he drops off clothes from Operation School Bell to schools with children in need.

Senior Attendance Officer Pam Foltz said the department should have one officer per 10,000 students. Over the years, it’s been one per about 18,000 students.

The addition of five more officers this year helped, she said, but it’s still not enough.

“We need more officers,” Foltz said. “If you want us to fight attendance, if you want us to fight truancy, I need the people in the field to do it.”

No teeth

Just after 1 p.m. that same day, Stark pulls up to four Valley High School students hanging out at Sterling Park apartments.

He’s a master at bluffing. In this case, he lies to the kids so they don’t run.

“If you go that way, somebody’s coming,” he says. “If you go this way, somebody’s coming.”

The freshmen giggle furiously as some of them lie to Stark about their names. Eventually they relent and admit they are ditching.

Then they pile into the van and Stark drives them back to school.

The encounter is an example of one of the biggest challenge’s in Stark’s job.

“Kids know that there’s no consequence, so they run rampant. They just do whatever,” he said. “… We can try to show our teeth and everything, but kids kind of know we only have so much.”

Stark recalls the days when he used to write truancy citations, which required the youths to appear in juvenile court. Now, only police officers can do so.

He also remembers seeing students locked up for being chronically truant when he worked at the Juvenile Detention Center.

But officials are attempting to prevent such relatively minor offenses from escalating to criminality.

Early intervention efforts

Schools may file for educational neglect with the state’s Division of Child and Family Services if absences continue for elementary students. That process, which requires extensive documentation, could lead to intervention by Child Protective Services.

Older students who end up in court for truancy could face fines, suspension of their driver’s license or community service. Yet that statutory punishment can be hard to enforce — families may not have money to pay the fines, for example, or students may not have cars.

These days the district attorney’s office rarely goes after truants — a truancy court, which used to handle such cases, ended around 2011.

Officials say that there were too many referrals to handle. Instead, they wanted to look at the root of the problem.

“All the statistics show that the formal court process for dealing with truancy is just not effective,” said District Court Family Division Judge William Voy. “Most of those issues can be resolved if you’ve got folks sitting down long enough to discover what those issues are, and then bring in resources.”

Now chronic truants can be referred to other services — such as the juvenile assessment center known as the Harbor — or less punitive programs, such as the Student Attendance Review Board or the Truancy Diversion Program.

“We’re trying to cut back on those citations and move forward on mentorship and ways to help households,” said Thomas Gerbracht, the district’s coordinator of attendance enforcement.

When families become disillusioned with the school, he said, all it takes is one mentor to invite them back and have that feeling of community again.

“Charging somebody into court does not give them a sense of community at a school,” Gerbracht said.

The diversion program, created in 2000, seeks to address the underlying reasons students aren’t attending school, and includes meetings with a volunteer judge, family advocate and other personnel.

An annual federal grant of $200,000 from 2014-2016 enabled the program to expand to 89 schools. But the number of participating schools has dropped to 49 now that the grant has ended, since schools must now pay for the $3,950 program.

Some on the front lines of the fight against absenteeism question the effectiveness of the gentler approach.

“Kids are not stupid,” said Foltz, the district’s senior attendance officer. “They know there is no truancy court. They know we have no teeth.”

New standards

A white board hangs in the front office of William Snyder Elementary to remind families of attendance goals.

The high-poverty school aims for no more than 30 absences total every day. On a recent day in October, the number stood at 69.

Principal Jenne Haynal said the school tries to tackle the reason why kids are missing.

“Is it that they’re not waking up? Do you need an alarm clock?” she said. “Sometimes the parents will say, ‘Well, he didn’t have any clothes.’ Okay, well, what’s the issue with that? Is it that you don’t have the clothes? Did they grow out of them? Do you need new clothes? Do you need laundry soap?”

Like other schools, Snyder is struggling with the change in the way the state Department of Education calculates absenteeism.

The state previously rated schools based on their average daily attendance, but now must count the number of students who miss 10 percent or more of the days they are enrolled. It does not matter if those absences are excused or unexcused.

In the 2016-17 school year, that metric only applied to students who were enrolled for at least 30 days at a school. But now, administrators are responsible for students who are on their books for 10 days.

That’s challenging for highly transient schools like Snyder because students who come and go in a few weeks can still count toward the absentee rate.

“When they first enroll and they miss a day or they miss two days, it doesn’t necessarily put up a red flag for you because a child that misses a day might have a cold,” Haynal said. “… they’ve only been enrolled for a handful of weeks. It doesn’t necessarily send up any warning signs. But then they withdraw.”

Students that officials can’t track down may only be withdrawn from the school after 10 consecutive absences, which also adversely affects the absenteeism rate.

Snyder Elementary missed out on reaching four stars this year, a goal it would’ve reached if it had not lost points for chronic absenteeism.

Haynal is trying to increase awareness among parents. Two days per month doesn’t feel like a lot, she said, but that makes a child chronically absent.

“We will do whatever it takes,” she said. “Including having a neighbor knock on the door every morning at 6:45 a.m. to make sure everyone’s awake.”

New hope

Diana Escobar didn’t see a point in coming to class.

The Chaparral High School senior was hardly ever in school during her freshman and sophomore year.

“At one point I just lost motivation,” she said. “I was just like, I really didn’t care.”

But her aunt and uncle intervened, warning her of the long-term consequences of dropping out. That talk resonated with Escobar and now she’s working to make up for classes and graduate on time. She’s even enrolled in an Advanced Placement anatomy class.

She regrets skipping as an underclassman, because she knows she could’ve had an easier senior year.

“I’m not struggling that much,” she said, “but it’s like a weight on me.”

That is the kind of outcome Stark hopes to engineer as he navigates the streets and apartment complexes of his beat. But even Iron Man can’t be in two places at once.

On a Tuesday afternoon, he spots a student walking near Orr Middle School. But he’s taking a sick child home.

“You gotta freebie today,” he shouts as he drives by. “You know I’m going to catch you tomorrow.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
News
NSPCA Gets Kittens From LA
Man killed during road-rage incident
Las Vegas police are looking for two men involved in the shooting death of a man outside a 7-Eleven story at Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway on Nov. 12, 2018. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System hosts Veterans Day Car Show and BBQ
The 4th Annual Veterans Day Car Show and BBQ is held in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wildfires in Southern California
Wildfires hit Ventura County, Calif., on Nov. 9, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dedication of Nevada's Battle Born memorial
The state of Nevada on Friday dedicated its Battle Born memorial honoring 895 state residents who have died in America’s wars.
Las Vegas police and Sunrise Children's Hospital hope to prevent infant deaths
The Metropolitan Police Department and Sunrise Children's Hospital held a press conference to get the message out on preventable infant deaths attributed to "co-sleeping" and other unsafe sleeping habits. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
No serious injuries after car hits tree in south Las Vegas
One person reported minor injuries but wasn’t hospitalized after a Wednesday morning crash in the south valley.
Nellis Air Force Base keeps airmen fed
Nellis Air Force Bass airmen have delicious and healthy food items, and a variety of dining facilities to choose from. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Suspicious package found at central Las Vegas post office
Las Vegas police determined that a suspicious package found Monday morning at a central valley post office was not a threat.
Suspicious package found at central Las Vegas post office
Police evacuated the area around the Garside Station post office early Monday morning near Oakey and Decatur boulevards.
With husband's passing, family in limbo for workers' comp claim
Meredith Tracy's husand, Russell Tracy, died more than a year ago on his first day working for a new company when he fell 22 feet into a manhole that was not properly safeguarded. His employer was fined $82,000 in penalties for unsafe practices, but the company has denied her workers' compensation claim, leaving her with no compensation since the death. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae
With husband's passing, family in limbo for workers' comp claim
Meredith Tracy's husand, Russell Tracy, died more than a year ago on his first day working for a new company when he fell 22 feet into a manhole that was not properly safeguarded. His employer was fined $82,000 in penalties for unsafe practices, but the company has denied her workers' compensation claim, leaving her with no compensation since the death. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae
Las Vegas family shares flu warning
Carlo and Brenda Occhipinti lost their son, Carlo Jr., or “Junior,” to the flu last year.
Author Randall Cannon shares an anecdote about Stadust Raceway
Author Randall Cannon shares an anecdote about Dan Blocker, who played Hoss Cartwright on the TV show "Bonanza," and the actor's passion for auto racing at Stardust International Raceway in Las Vegas during the 1960s. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)
Project Neon 85 percent complete
On Wednesday morning Oct. 31, Interstate 15 northbound lane restrictions were removed opening up Exit 41 to Charleston Blvd. On Thursday Nov. 1, Interstate 15 southbound lane restrictions were removed. The new southbound off-ramp to Sahara Ave. and Highland Dr. also opened Thursday, November 1. With Project Neon 85% finished the flow of traffic on Interstate 15 has substantially diminished. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Girl killed after jumping from bridge onto 215 Beltway in Henderson
Eastbound lanes of the 215 Beltway are shut down by the Nevada Highway Patrol after a female juvenile jumped from the 215 overpass at Stephanie and was struck by a FedEx tractor trailer. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s
Kristallnacht story
An interview with 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Alexander Kuechel who survived seven concentration camps and didn’t leave Germany until after World War II was over. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 dead in central Las Vegas crash
An early Wednesday morning crash left at least one person dead and another injured. The crash was reported just around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Swenson Street. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which caught fire. Debris was scattered across the intersection as police combed the area as they investigated the scene. Flamingo is blocked in both directions between Swenson and Cambridge Street. Northbound Swenson is blocked at the intersection.
Richard Knoeppel named the 2018 Nevada Teacher of the Year
Richard Knoeppel, an architecture design instructor at the Advanced technologies Academy, named the 2018 Nevada Teacher of the Year on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mojave Poppy Bees
(Zach Portman/University of Minnesota Department of Entomology) Male Mojave poppy bees exhibit territorial fighting behavior. The Center for Biological Diversity wants the bee, found only in Clark County, to be added to the endangered species list.
Clark County Schools announce random searches
Clark County School District middle and high school students will be subject to random searches for weapons under a new initiative to combat the wave of guns found on campus. (Amelia Pak-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ron Jeremy and Heidi Fleiss React to Dennis Hof's Death
Ron Jeremy and Heidi Fleiss speak about their friend and prominent brothel owner Dennis Hof's death at Dennis Hof's Love Ranch. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof has died
Nevada brothel owner and Republican candidate for Nevada State Assembly District 36, Dennis Hof has died. He was 72. Nye County Sherriff's office confirmed. Hof owned Love Ranch brothel, located in Crystal, Nevada.
Las Vegas police investigate suspicious package at shopping center
Las Vegas police evacuated a southeast valley shopping center at Flamingo and Sandhill roads early Tuesday morning while they investigated reports of a suspicious package. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Metro hosts the K-9 Trials
The Las Vegas Metro K-9 Trials returns to the Orleans Arena to benefit the Friends For Las Vegas Police K-9 group.
Kingman residents love their little town
Residents of Kingman, Ariz. talk about how they ended up living in the Route 66 town, and what they love about their quiet community. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Service at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Twelve unclaimed veterans are honored at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City in Oct. 9, 2018. (Briana Erickson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas house prices reach highest level in 11 years
Las Vegas house prices are rising But so is the amount of available homes on the market Still, properties priced below $300,000 are selling fast And September was the first time since June 2007 that the median house price reached the $300,000 mark Las Vegas home prices have been rising at one of the fastest rates in the country over the past year Recent data show the market is now less affordable than the national average
National Night Out
About 100 Summerlin residents gathered at Park Centre Dr. in Summerlin on Tuesday for National Night Out. Lt. Joshua Bitsko with Las Vegas Metro, played with 3-year-old David who was dressed as a police officer. Face painting, fire truck tours and more kept kids busy as parents roamed behind them. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rural homeless issue comes to a head in Pahrump
On Sept. 12, Pahrump sheriff deputies told residents of a homeless encampment on private property that they had 15 minutes to vacate and grab their belongings. That decision might face some legal consequences. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Education
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Education Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like