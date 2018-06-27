CCSD attorney Carlos McDade taking job with city of Henderson

The top attorney for the Clark County School District is departing to become Henderson’s chief labor negotiator.

Carlos McDade, hired as general counsel for the district in 2011, will be Henderson’s chief labor negotiator. His starting date in the new post was not immediately clear.

“Mr. McDade has an impressive array of experience working with labor groups and negotiating collective bargaining agreements, most recently with the Clark County School District, the fifth largest district in the nation,” Assistant City Manager Bristol Ellington said in a statement. “Carlos McDade and his family are residents of Henderson, so he knows our community, and we are pleased to welcome him to the city’s team.”

McDade’s salary will be $149,682, a slight decrease from the $156,006 district salary from 2017 listed on Transparent Nevada. He plans to leave the district in July.

Mcdade did not return a request for comment.

