CCSD board member’s spouse quits teaching job amid accusations

The husband of Clark County School Board member Deanna Wright, accused in two lawsuits of battery and inflicting emotional distress on students, has resigned from his teaching post.

Jason Wright’s resignation from his fourth-grade teaching position at Dearing Elementary, effective last month, comes as he and the district await trial in lawsuits filed by two parents in Eighth District Court.

The first lawsuit filed last year claimed that Wright kicked one student’s hands on a field outside of Harris Elementary School causing pain, swelling and “mental anguish.”

Another lawsuit filed in September by another student’s mother alleges that Wright overturned a desk that traveled 12 feet and hit her child’s leg at Harris Elementary in 2017. The complaint claims the desk injured the student.

Both lawsuits are scheduled for a jury trial early next year, according to district court records.

Neither Jason nor Deanna Wright responded to a request for comment.

The district previously hired an outside investigator to look into the hiring of Jason Wright, after the Review-Journal reported that former Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky overruled a recommendation from human resources to reject him from an alternative teacher preparation program.

That investigator, attorney Robert Freeman, was also tasked with looking into Associate Superintendent Edward Goldman following a letter alleging discrimination and favoritism within the district’s Employee-Management Relations Department he headed.

The Goldman investigation, at least, halted after the district spent over $50,000 looking into the matter. The district had spent $8,468 on the investigation into Wright from last July to November, the Review-Journal previously reported. It’s unclear whether that investigation is ongoing.

A spokeswoman said the district does not comment on individual employee resignations.

