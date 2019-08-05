CCSD board to consider $100K settlement with mom of slain student

The Clark County School Board will vote Thursday on a $100,000 settlement with the mother of Dalvin Brown, who was shot and killed at Canyon Springs High School last year.

Annie Marshall, right, is comforted by Pastor Lola Hester during a candlelight vigil for Marshall's son Dalvin Brown, a Canyon Springs student who was shot and killed in September 2018, outside of the school at Alexander Road and North 5th Street in North Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Annie Marshall talks about her son, Dalvin Brown, a Canyon Springs student who was shot and killed in September 2018, outside of the school at Alexander Road and North 5th Street in North Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sakai Kayin French (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The Clark County School Board will vote Thursday on a $100,000 settlement for the mother of Dalvin Brown, the Canyon Springs High School student who was shot and killed on school grounds at the beginning of last school year.

Brown was 18 years old when he died in September following a fight near the North Las Vegas school’s baseball fields, a death that added to concerns about school safety amid a spate of on-campus weapon seizures in the first few weeks of school.

The school district later instituted random searches at all secondary schools, introduced a K-9 unit that detects weapons and convened a school safety advisory committee to address the concerns. The district also announced it would pair one of its school police officers with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s gang unit.

Police later arrested 16-year-old Cheyenne High School student Sakai French in the death. French will face charges of murder and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property in a jury trial set for February 2020.

Brown was one of three students who “jumped” another student that afternoon in a planned fight, according to an arrest affidavit.

A few days after the shooting, friends gathered to remember Brown as a sports-loving teenager who hoped to attend college and always told his friends: “don’t panic.”

Annie Marshall, Brown’s mother, did not respond to a request for comment on Monday. Court records do not indicate that she had filed a lawsuit over her son’s death.

The district also did not respond to a request for comment.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.