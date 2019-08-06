CCSD hires new spokeswoman, government affairs director

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara has selected Maria Marinch as the district’s new chief communications and government relations officer.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara has selected College of Southern Nevada official Maria Marinch as the district’s new chief communications and government relations officer.

The position was formerly held by Kirsten Searer, who announced she was leaving the post in June.

A big focus for Marinch will be instituting Jara’s five-year strategic plan known as Focus: 2024. That plan aims to boost the public’s perception of the district and increase strategic media partnerships to celebrate its successes, the district said in a press release.

“Education is a people business, and Focus: 2024 places a strong emphasis on building partnerships with the community we serve,” Jara said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Ms. Marinch as we work toward making CCSD a national model by 2024.”

Marinch currently is CSN’s executive director of learning and engagement.

She previously worked as the college’s executive director of community relations, diversity and multicultural affairs.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.