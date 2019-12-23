CCSD official who wasn’t licensed receives provisional credential

Regional Superintendent Karla Loria was found to be in violation of state regulations requiring educators to be licensed before they receive any public money as compensation.

Regional Superintendent Karla Loria (CCSD)

A top Clark County schools chief who came under fire last week for being out of compliance with Nevada licensing requirements has obtained her provisional license, the district said Monday.

The effective date on the license for Regional Superintendent Karla Loria will be Dec. 23, 2019, according to district spokesman Bryan Callahan, just days after teachers and parents expressed concern that she’d been on the job without a license since March.

State regulations say teachers and other employees for whom a teaching license is required must have their license before they receive any public money as compensation.

In response to a question about the delay, Callahan referenced the district’s statement from Friday that said the licensing process can be held up by the state requesting additional information from the candidate about education, employment and licensing in other states.

Loria did not return requests for comment from the Review-Journal. An automated email reply says she’s out of office.

Over the weekend, some parents took to social media to express their concerns about decisions Loria has made on the job, including the cancellation of out-of-state field trips for Region 3 schools in the southeast portion of the district out of liability concerns.

Parents at Walter Bracken STEAM Academy, meanwhile, raised questions about Loria’s handling of their concerns about Principal Stanica Sretenovic, including determining whether a formal investigation is necessary after a number of Bracken teachers announced plans to leave the school.

