CCSD on the clock to hire new CFO as interim bean-counter resigns

The clock is running for the Clark County School District to choose a permanent chief financial officer to oversee the district’s multibillion-dollar budget.

Interim Chief Financial Officer Eva White, who took over the post after Nikki Thorn resigned in January after only a few months in the position, has announced her resignation effective Aug. 1 and will retire from the district, Trustee Carolyn Edwards said.

She will take a new job in Minnesota as director of human resources and administrative services for the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District, according to a contract on the district’s website dated December 2016.

Edwards said the Clark County chief financial officer position and the search for a permanent finance leader will likely be on the agenda at the School Board meeting June 22.

Chief Operating Officer Rick Neal said the district has been interviewing candidates and has identified a few finalists from Nevada who aren’t currently working in the district.

“We hope to be able to announce really soon that we’ve actually hired the CFO,” Neal said.

