CCSD plans discussion to address concerns of sexual misconduct toward students

John Pacult reacts after expressing his concerns in regard to inappropriate student-teacher relationships during the Clark County School Board meeting at the Edward A. Greer Education center on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Pacult is a licensed clinical social worker. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

The Clark County School District is planning a round-table discussion to address sexual misconduct between staff members and students after parents complained that concerns about one Brown Academy teacher were not addressed.

The initiative comes after parents claimed that there were problems with teacher Jeffrey Schultz before he was arrested last month for annoyance, molestation of or indecency toward a minor under 18.

“We mean business,” Trustee Kevin Child said of the district’s response to the issue, noting the involvement of the Clark County District Attorney’s office and law enforcement.

Chad Jensen, who said he called police after an inappropriate conversation Schultz had with his daughter, told trustees on Thursday that he did not understand why the district still let Schultz teach despite previous incidents.

“This year, the teacher picked the wrong child — he picked mine,” he said. “I’m going to do everything I can to see what happens.”

Officials say the round-table, anticipated in June, would include community members, parents and the public.

As of Monday, 10 staff members have been arrested since July for sexual misconduct or inappropriate behavior with students. That number is the same that’s been reported by the district for the past two years.

John Pacult, a social worker, offered to provide training on educator abuse to address what he called an epidemic.

“When I hear the father, it’s hard to keep a straight face right now, to know what he went through and not get the help that he needs,” Pacult said.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.