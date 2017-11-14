CCSD police officer hurt breaking up fight at Las Vegas high school

The officer was injured Tuesday morning while breaking up a fight between two 14-year-old female students at Arbor View High School, a police spokesman said.

A Clark County School District police officer was injured Tuesday morning while breaking up a fight between two female students at Arbor View High School.

Two 14-year-old students began fighting around 7:40 a.m., said school district police Capt. Ken Young. The officer responding to the scene fell as he was trying to break up the fight and was transported to University Medical Hospital for observation.

“We’re not giving the extent of his injuries at this point,” Young said.

Officers were dealing with the students involved in the altercation and no charges had been filed. Young said he was not sure why the students were fighting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

