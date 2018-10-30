CCSD records on Trustee Kevin Child turned over to Review-Journal

The Clark County School District on Tuesday turned over records from an internal investigation of Trustee Kevin Child to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a day ahead of a court-ordered deadline.

The records include notes that resulted in an internal memo from a school district official that concluded that Child created a hostile work environment and violated district policy on harassment, and by extension the Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The Review-Journal has sought records related to allegations of inappropriate behavior by the first-term trustee — who is up for election next week in District D against political newcomer Irene Cepeda — since the end of 2016, when the newspaper independently obtained the four-page internal memo. After the Review-Journal went to court to force the district to produce public records related to the case, the district released more than 100 pages of documents but withheld documents related to the investigation that triggered the internal memo.

The district lawyers argued that a full release of the records could put employees in danger of retaliation.

In a ruling last week, the state Supreme Court upheld a District Court decision ordering the release of the documents. The state Supreme Court justices returned the case to the District Court to consider if additional redactions might be required.

The court said that in addition to the names of students, support staff and victims of alleged sexual harassment whose names already had been withheld, the district could consider redacting the names of teachers or other witnesses who spoke to investigators.

On Monday, a District Court judge imposed a 3 p.m. Wednesday deadline for the district to turn over the documents.

Child denies improprieties

Child has long maintained the allegations against him were made up, even after trustees settled a Nevada Equal Rights Commission complaint against the district lodged by former Deputy Superintendent Kim Wooden in March. Wooden’s complaint was directly related to Child’s behavior. After the settlement, Child sued the district, two School Board trustees and several former officials, including Wooden, alleging civil conspiracy, defamation and a number of other causes of action.

Child has welcomed the release of the records, saying he deserves to know who is making unfounded allegations against him.

