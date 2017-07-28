CCSD special ed teacher accused of using corporal punishment

The arrest of 31-year-old Kathrides Navridescomes by Clark County School District Police Department officers followed an investigation of an incident that was reported on April 25 involving the use of corporal punishment on a student.

Clark County schools police arrested a special education teacher Friday on one count of child abuse.

The arrest of 31-year-old Kathrides Navridescomes by Clark County School District Police Department officers followed an investigation of an incident that was reported on April 25 involving the use of corporal punishment on a student. She was a special education teacher at Ruthe Deskin Elementary School, according to a release written by CCSD.

Navrides was hired by the school district in August 2009, CCSD said.

She was booked into Clark County Detention Center.

