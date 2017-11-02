CCSD superintendent clarifies reason for ban against trustee

Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky has clarified his decision to ban Trustee Kevin Child from district property after concerns from at least two unions over the order, saying that an outside government agency has received a complaint on Child’s behavior.

Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky speaks to the Review-Journal on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, from his office in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The move comes after unions expressed concern over the directive — the Police Officers Association questioned the legality of the ban, while the administrators’ union argued that the directive “inappropriately” involved administrators in an ongoing personal dispute between the superintendent and one of his bosses.

Skorkowsky’s ban, issued last week, directed administrators to contact police if Child showed up on school property and refused to leave.

“Part of my decision last week was made because the district has been notified by an outside government agency that it has received a complaint regarding Trustee Child’s behavior,” Skorkowsky wrote in a memo to administrators on Thursday. “The agency is investigating the complaint and its investigative process is confidential by law.”

But Child has said he has been on district property since the ban, which he says is retaliation against him for asking tough questions on the transparency of the district.

Skorkowsky noted that some administrators may feel uncomfortable issuing a trespass to Child. He instead asked administrators to notify Joe Caruso, special assistant to the superintendent, if Child arrives on their campus.

“I understand that there will be staff who may wish to speak to Trustee Child, and each of you can do so outside of work if you so choose,” Skorkowsky said in Thursday’s memo. “If you choose to communicate with him while on district property, do so electronically or by phone — not by inviting him to your campus.”

