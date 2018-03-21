CCSD superintendent delivers last State of the Schools address

Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky is delivering his final State of the Schools address Wednesday morning.

Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The school district will livestream the speech through its website, www.ccsd.net.

In the annual address, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Skorkowsky is expected to “highlight the growth, accomplishments and remaining challenges in reaching goals set out in the Pledge of Achievement, the district’s strategic plan.”

The theme of his speech is “Building Learners, Leaders and Legacies.”

It’s Skorkowsky’s final address. He will retire in June, after five years as superintendent and 30 years as educator in Clark County.

