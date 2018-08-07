CCSD superintendent Jara restructures senior staff duties

The new leader of the Clark County School District continues to restructure the duties of senior staff before the first day of school next week.

Clark County School District Superintendent, Jesus Jara, meets with school board trustees on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at the CCSD boardroom. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Superintendent Jesus Jara announced to staff last week that new Deputy Superintendent Diane Gullett will oversee the district’s school associate superintendents, as well as Greta Peay, the chief of instructional services, and Mike Barton, the head of the newly created role of college and career equity officer.

The district also will need to fill Peay’s role in instructional services once she retires later this year.

Jara’s new chief of staff Jennifer Cupid-McCoy, whom he recruited from Florida along with his new deputy, will oversee the human resources, employee-management relations, diversity and affirmative action and internal audit departments.

As the new college and career equity officer, Barton will oversee guidance and counseling, career and technical education, magnet schools, adult education and the grants departments. He will also manage the Title I budget for schools with high numbers of students in poverty.

Meanwhile, the district’s charter school office will report to Assistant Superintendent Tammy Malich in the education services division. Assistant Superintendent Jesse Welsh will oversee safe school professionals — social workers — and the Safe and Drug-Free Schools program.

The district is still looking for a chief negotiator.

Jara also will replace former Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky on the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance’s board of directors, the organization announced Tuesday.

