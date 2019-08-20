103°F
Education

CCSD, teachers union at contract impasse: How we got here — TIMELINE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2019 - 2:42 pm
 
Updated August 20, 2019 - 2:56 pm

A brief look at how Clark County School District and the teachers union got to this point:

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak delivers his first State of the State address from the Assembly C ...
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak delivers his first State of the State address from the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Jan. 16: In his first State of the State address, Gov. Steve Sisolak promises no new taxes while also proposing a 3 percent raise for educators.

April 3: The Clark County School District says it needs roughly $100 million more in state funding than projected in order to pay for teacher raises.

Gov. Steve Sisolak is seen at the Capitol in Carson City on April 18. (Cathleen Allison/Las Veg ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak is seen at the Capitol in Carson City on April 18. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Late April: Guinn Center analysis explains why Sisolak’s proposed budget for 2019-20 was not enough to cover the 3-percent raises.

John Vellardita, the Clark County Education Association executive director, speaks as members a ...
John Vellardita, the Clark County Education Association executive director, speaks as members and supporters of CCEA protest in front of Durango High School on May 31. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

May 12: CCEA announces that its members voted to authorize a strike if there are any budget cuts in the district due to a lack of funding.

Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

June 3: On the last day of the legislative session, the district says it has enough money to cover a 3 percent raise and another raise through step increases.

June 4: The district announces a $34 million deficit, $17 million for the 2019-20 school year and an identical shortfall for the following year. The district estimates it would receive about $154 million more in state funding for the 2019-20 school year than the previous year for a total budget of nearly $2.5 billion. But the district said it needed $166.9 million in additional state funding to balance its books and pay for Sisolak’s promised raise.

June 10: Superintendent Jesus Jara announces he will eliminate 170 dean positions to erase the budget deficit for the current school year.

Clark County School District superintendent Jesus Jara speaks in his office in Las Vegas on Thu ...
Clark County School District superintendent Jesus Jara speaks in his office in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

June 20: After a vote of no confidence in Jara, the administrators union files a lawsuit claiming the Clark County School Board violated open meeting law when it approved the dean cuts in closed session.

July 24: The district announces that it will not cut dean positions, but will instead make schools cut roughly $98 per students from their budgets to close the deficit.

Members and supporters of the Clark County Education Association protest in front of Durango Hi ...
Members and supporters of the Clark County Education Association protest in front of Durango High School on May 31.

Aug. 20: The teachers union says its members will go on strike on Sept. 10 if the district doesn’t approve an acceptable contract.

