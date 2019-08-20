CCSD, teachers union at contract impasse: How we got here — TIMELINE

A brief look at how Clark County School District and the teachers union got to this point:

Members and supporters of the Clark County Education Association protest in front of Durango High School on May 31. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

John Vellardita, the Clark County Education Association executive director, speaks as members and supporters of CCEA protest in front of Durango High School on May 31. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jan. 16: In his first State of the State address, Gov. Steve Sisolak promises no new taxes while also proposing a 3 percent raise for educators.

April 3: The Clark County School District says it needs roughly $100 million more in state funding than projected in order to pay for teacher raises.

Late April: Guinn Center analysis explains why Sisolak’s proposed budget for 2019-20 was not enough to cover the 3-percent raises.

May 12: CCEA announces that its members voted to authorize a strike if there are any budget cuts in the district due to a lack of funding.

June 3: On the last day of the legislative session, the district says it has enough money to cover a 3 percent raise and another raise through step increases.

June 4: The district announces a $34 million deficit, $17 million for the 2019-20 school year and an identical shortfall for the following year. The district estimates it would receive about $154 million more in state funding for the 2019-20 school year than the previous year for a total budget of nearly $2.5 billion. But the district said it needed $166.9 million in additional state funding to balance its books and pay for Sisolak’s promised raise.

June 10: Superintendent Jesus Jara announces he will eliminate 170 dean positions to erase the budget deficit for the current school year.

June 20: After a vote of no confidence in Jara, the administrators union files a lawsuit claiming the Clark County School Board violated open meeting law when it approved the dean cuts in closed session.

July 24: The district announces that it will not cut dean positions, but will instead make schools cut roughly $98 per students from their budgets to close the deficit.

Aug. 20: The teachers union says its members will go on strike on Sept. 10 if the district doesn’t approve an acceptable contract.