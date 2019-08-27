CCSD, teachers union to resume talks in bid to avoid strike

A federal mediator may join the negotiations for the first time after the Clark County Education Association agreed to allow a third party to get involved.

Teachers and the Clark County School District will return to the bargaining table Wednesday despite the district seeking a court order to stop a threatened strike, the union’s executive director says.

The meeting also may be attended by a mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service after the union announced Monday night it had agreed to mediation.

John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association, said the union accepted mediation because the agency offered it with no conditions, but added that union representatives would be at the bargaining table Wednesday regardless of whether a mediator is present.

“We would love to resolve this at the table,” Vellardita said.

In a press release Monday, the district also expressed hope that an agreement could be reached in mediation to avert the strike scheduled for Sept. 10.

“The district is pleased that the union has agreed to mediation after days of using stalling tactics and threats that have left this entire community on edge,” the press release stated.

The two parties remain divided on the issue of the Professional Growth System, the district’s avenue for pay raises for teachers who have completed courses or activities intended to improve their classroom skills. The district’s proposed model requires teachers to earn more than a master’s degree in order to advance, a model the union has rejected.

Mediation has no set schedule or number of sessions. The process could go on until the night before the scheduled walkout or be over in an afternoon, according to Vellardita.

“The length of mediation will be based on progress; if there is no progress, mediation will have a short shelf-life,” he said.

Vellardita said the union will not back down on the professional development issue, as the district had made a commitment three years ago to advance teachers on the salary table if they earned master’s degrees.

“This process with the district has not been in good faith,” Vellardita said. “When it starts with the other party reneging on a promise they made, how can it be in good faith?”

A press release from the district said teachers had rejected a proposed lump sum to fund teachers due a pay raise if those funds can be found and the union commits to develop a new professional development system.

Injunction sought

The school district went to District Court on Monday seeking an injunction to stop the strike, which would be illegal under state law. However, an initial hearing on the injunction was scheduled for Sept. 30, weeks after the strike is set to begin.

The district said in a press release that seeking the injunction was necessary to stop the walkout.

“With only 54 percent of CCSD teachers retaining membership in the union, it’s hard to believe that those who have dedicated their lives to serving children would walk away from these most precious assets,” the press release stated.

Obtaining an injunction would later enable the court to impose fines of $50,000 per day against the union in the event of a strike, fine officers deemed responsible for the strike up to $1,000 per day and allow the district to dismiss teachers from their jobs, according to state law. Strikes are illegal in Nevada due to the unduplicable nature of the services that government employees provide, it states.

