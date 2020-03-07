CCSD to clean schools Monday amid coronavirus concerns

The cleaning is in response to the spread of COVID-19, though as of Friday the district had no confirmed cases of the virus, according to a letter sent to parents from Superintendent Jesus Jara.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District crews will be cleaning all school buildings on Monday, the district announced Friday.

“However, we are taking additional precautions to ensure our schools are clean and disinfected regularly in order for our buildings to remain conducive to learning,” the letter read. “On Monday, March 9, we will provide additional cleaning to all schools in an abundance of caution.”

Monday already was designated as a planned day off for CCSD students and teachers, the letter noted.

The district previously announced it canceled all out-of-state and international student travel amid the spread of the virus.

In Friday’s letter, Jara reminded parents to reinforce with their children to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their face and to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

