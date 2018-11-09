CCSD trustees set priorities for upcoming legislative session

Changing the way Nevada funds its schools remains the top priority for the Clark County School District in the upcoming legislative session, part of a platform that trustees adopted on Thursday.

Clark County School District administration building in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The district, which hired Strategies 360 as its lobbyist, will petition the new Legislature to increase the base level of funding that all students receive. In Clark County, basic per-pupil funding stands at $5,779 per student for this school year.

The district also seeks to modify the Distributive School Account, the state’s school funding account.

Trustees expressed hope going forward with a new Legislature and Gov. Steve Sisolak, who has campaigned heavily on educational issues.

“I have hope with the governor right now, because I think he knows how urgent this is,” Trustee Kevin Child said.

The district also will propose a bill to prevent up to 8.3 percent of the district’s ending fund balance from being used as funding for contract negotiations. Another bill draft request will propose a “Handle with Care” initiative to address student trauma.

Other priorities include ensuring that the School Board remains an elected body, supporting early childhood education without pulling from existing K-12 funding, and expanding career and technical education programs.

“I think we stand very well-positioned because obviously now we have an Assembly leader from Las Vegas, a Senate leader from Las Vegas, and a governor from Las Vegas,” said Dan Musgrove of Strategies 360.

But public commentators urged the board to present a united front and also prove that the district is not a black hole that sucks money away for no reason.

Yvette Williams of the Clark County Black Caucus also stressed the need for more equity in the district’s platform.

“Time after time we see reports, data and analysis where students struggling the most aren’t getting what they need,” she said, “or depending on where you go to school, don’t have access to curriculum, programs with high expectations.”

