CCSD trustees to weigh $1.8M to settle teacher abuse lawsuits

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Clark County School Board on Thursday will vote on whether to approve over $1.8 million in payments to settle two lawsuits alleging that a former special education teacher abused students.

Lawsuits filed by two families accused former Kirk Adams Elementary School teacher Kasey Glass of inflicting physical and verbal abuse on students in her classroom. The lawsuits also named administrators Allison Pokornik and Mark Connors, alleging a failure on the district’s part to investigate and take action.

The board will consider a $1.2 million settlement to the plaintiff referred to as H.H. in court documents, and a $640,000 settlement to the plaintiff known as L.R.

As of June 6, 2019, the district had spent $529,224 on both cases, records obtained by the Review-Journal showed.

Glass, who left the Clark County School District in 2017, currently teaches in the Nye County School District. She did not return a request for comment.

The CCSD also did not return a request for comment.

