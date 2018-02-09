CCSD’s top lobbyist leaving for job with city of Las Vegas

Nicole Rourke, associate superintendent of community and government relations, will leave her post next week to serve as a deputy administrative services director with the city, a spokeswoman for the district confirmed.

The Clark County School District’s chief lobbyist and head of its governmental affairs unit is leaving the district for a job with the city of Las Vegas.

Nicole Rourke, associate superintendent of community and government relations, will leave her post next week to serve as a deputy administrative services director with the city, according to district spokeswoman Kirsten Searer.

Rourke, who will begin her new job on Feb. 26 at a salary of $140,000 a year, declined to comment.

The district is evaluating whether to hire someone for the position, Searer said. Rourke’s base salary was $135,472.

The departure means the district is without a permanent government affairs team — Craig Stevens, the director of intergovernmental relations, also left the district late last year.

Brad Keating, who works in the deputy superintendent’s office, will temporarily assist with governmental relations, Searer said.

Rourke, Stevens and Keating were the district’s lobbying team during the last state legislative session.

