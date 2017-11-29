Choices for $22M in school cuts include bus drivers, custodians

The Clark County School Board will need to cut $22.5 million to balance its deficit on Thursday, but will be presented with about $27 million in options.

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County School Board will need to cut $22.5 million to balance its deficit on Thursday, but will be presented with about $27 million in options.

Central services make up 73 percent of the proposed cuts to close the budget hole, with direct services to schools making up the other 27 percent.

The proposed reductions would affect up to 771 current positions, eliminating up to 170 bus drivers and reassigning 167 special education instructional facilitators. Eliminating 40 part-time custodial positions in middle and high schools is another option.

Yet the fourth round of cuts also make room for two other expenses — $100,000 for a search firm to help find the district’s next superintendent, and $1.5 million for a second audit of district finances that has been increasingly demanded by the public.

The three rounds of cuts the board has authorized so far have amounted to only $40 million in savings, not enough to cover a deficit that was originally estimated at $50 million to $60 million.

Earlier this month, however, the district claimed that an increase in charter school enrollment and other factors added $13.5 million on to that hole — leaving $22.5 million left to cut.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.