Clark County DA warns CCSD staff of prosecutions for sexual misconduct

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson holds a recent newspaper article about sexual misconduct during a Clark County School District press conference to address inappropriate student-teacher relationships, Monday, April 4, 2017. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Clark County School District and law enforcement officials say they are listening to parent concerns about inappropriate teacher-student relations and issued a warning to staff members who engage in inappropriate behavior.

At a press conference on Monday, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson delivered a strong message to district employees: Staff members who engage in such behavior will be prosecuted.

“I think what’s important is it doesn’t matter whether you are a bus driver, a teacher, a school principal, a coach, or any employee within the Clark County School District,” Wolfson said. “If you participate in inappropriate behavior, that’s when my office steps in.”

The announcement comes after parents have called on the district to protect their students, as district numbers show that nine staff members have been arrested for inappropriate or sexual misconduct with students since July.

Capt. Ken Young of the district’s police department said that the law enforcement community has heard the public’s concerns.

“We are stepping out front to let everybody know that we are working diligently to ensure that these things don’t happen in and around our schools,” Young said at a press conference at school district police headquarters.

Ten staff members were arrested in 2015-2016 for such conduct, and 10 the year before, according to district numbers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.