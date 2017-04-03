Clark County DA warns CCSD staff of prosecutions for sexual misconduct

Clark County School District and law enforcement officials say they are listening to parent concerns about inappropriate teacher-student relations and issued a warning to staff members who engage in inappropriate behavior.
At a press conference on Monday, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson delivered a strong message to district employees: Staff members who engage in such behavior will be prosecuted.
“I think what’s important is it doesn’t matter whether you are a bus driver, a teacher, a school principal, a coach, or any employee within the Clark County School District,” Wolfson said. “If you participate in inappropriate behavior, that’s when my office steps in.”
The announcement comes after parents have called on the district to protect their students, as district numbers show that nine staff members have been arrested for inappropriate or sexual misconduct with students since July.
Capt. Ken Young of the district’s police department said that the law enforcement community has heard the public’s concerns.
“We are stepping out front to let everybody know that we are working diligently to ensure that these things don’t happen in and around our schools,” Young said at a press conference at school district police headquarters.
Ten staff members were arrested in 2015-2016 for such conduct, and 10 the year before, according to district numbers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.
Nine Clark County School District employees have been arrested since July 1 on charges related to inappropriate contact with students. The district has provided details about the following eight cases:
— Gregory Beasley, White Academy teacher, three counts of unlawful contact with a minor.
— Jeffrey Schultz, Brown Middle School teacher; three counts of annoyance, molestation of, or indecency toward a minor.
— Willie Bell, substitute teacher, four counts of sex acts with a pupil.
— Randall Minyard, substitute teacher, two counts of lewdness with a child and two counts of sex acts with a pupil.
— Ryan Davis, Legacy High School football coach and substitute teacher; two counts of sexual misconduct between an adult school employee and a pupil, one count of using a minor in the production of pornography, one count of possession of a visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a child, and one count of child abuse, neglect or endangerment.
— Roger Brown, Arbor View High School athletic director; one count of first-degree kidnapping of a minor, one count of using a minor to produce pornography, three counts of using a minor as the subject of sex portrayal, three counts of sexual misconduct between an adult school employee and a pupil.
— Jordan Turner, Silverado High School volunteer football coach; one count of first-degree kidnapping of a minor, one count of lewdness with a child, one count of sexual misconduct between an adult school employee and a pupil.
— Brian Theophil, Silverado High School volleyball coach, one count of first-degree kidnapping and one count of sex act with a pupil.
Source: Clark County School District Police Department