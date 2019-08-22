Clark County School Board meeting ends early as teachers strike threat looms

The Clark County School Board meeting ended early Thursday night after a heated first public comment session at Liberty High School.

Clark County teachers and their supporters hold a rally outside Liberty High School in Las Vegas prior to the School Board meeting Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kimberly Fillmore, parent of two CCSD students, becomes emotional during the board meeting Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Teachers from Tarkanian Middle School from left, Collen Calomino, Jeanne Clayton, and Cristine Zimmer, protest after stalled contract negotiations before a Clark County School District board meeting at Liberty High School in Henderson, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

About 6 p.m., the board unexpectedly went into recess after the session. They were escorted by security off the stage. There was at least 26 more people scheduled to speak, a school official said on stage.

Then board president Lola Brooks came out to say the meeting was over and that another meeting will be scheduled to address teachers’ concerns.

Outrage over ending first public comment session pic.twitter.com/x6UI8eYgTD — Amelia Pak-Harvey (@AmeliaPakHarvey) August 23, 2019

5:45 p.m.

Teachers continue to let the board members know how they feel.

Special ed teacher Melissa Gardner said, “with 10 years experience alone I sit in the bottom of column 1. Now you’re telling me I have no way to advance.”

4:49 p.m.

Clark County teachers and their supporters held a boisterous rally outside Liberty High School prior to Thursday night’s School Board meeting.

Several hundred people, many wearing red shirts and holding up red-and-white signs reading “Educators on Strike for More Pay Now,” marched and chanted slogans ahead of the meeting, which is expected to focus heavily on the push for a new contract.

The Clark County Education Association has threatened to call a strike on Sept. 10 if it does not receive an acceptable contract offer by Friday.

A lot of bike-related signs outside Liberty High at this rally #NVed pic.twitter.com/2JcnKOmYYO — Amelia Pak-Harvey (@AmeliaPakHarvey) August 22, 2019

4 p.m.

Teachers are expected to turn up in droves Thursday evening for a Clark County School Board meeting that will focus heavily on a new contract.

A rally was planned by teachers union supporters outside Liberty High School, which is hosting the meeting, before the session. And many were expected to speak to the board during the public comment period.

The meeting comes as the school district and the Clark County Education Association continue to bargain for 2019-21 agreement. The union has threatened to strike on Sep. 10 if an acceptable contract is not reached by Friday.

A major issue in the deadlock is a salary increase for an estimated 2,600 teachers who completed enough professional development activities to advance a column on the salary table. The district estimates that to give those raises this year would cost $19 million.

The district, meanwhile, has offered a roughly $69 million increase for teachers that features a 3 percent raise, a 2 percent step increase on the salary table and a 4 percent increase in health care contributions.

First teacher comes up pic.twitter.com/WvmO6PgULa — Amelia Pak-Harvey (@AmeliaPakHarvey) August 23, 2019

Teacher Nathan Van Buskirk: have we done everything to snow the legislature that every single dollar spent in Clark County is spent on something good? References Jra’s $2400 Peloton bike expensed by the district, says his school has had to cut thousands over the years #NVed — Amelia Pak-Harvey (@AmeliaPakHarvey) August 23, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

