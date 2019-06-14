Clark County School Board meets after dean jobs cut
The Clark County School Board is expected to get an earful Thursday night over Superintendent Jesus Jara’s decision to eliminate 170 middle and high school dean positions to erase a $17 million deficit.
Jara announced the move on Monday via a video, which angered many of those affected by the move. On Wednesday, district principals voted “no confidence” in Jara.
