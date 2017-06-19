Clark County School Board to vote Thursday on new CFO

The Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Clark County School Board will decide Thursday whether to approve former casino executive Jason Goudie as the district’s new chief financial officer.

Goudie’s proposed contract, which runs from July 3 to June 29, 2018, includes a $144,360 salary and would automatically renew for a one-year period every July. He previously served as vice president and CFO for the Tropicana Las Vegas and as CFO for Aristocrat Technologies.

If approved, Goudie will be the third permanent CFO for the district in less than a year. Jim McIntosh left the post to become Henderson’s finance director last July. His successor, Nikki Thorn, announced her resignation in January after less than three months on the job.

Eva White has served as interim CFO, but will resign Aug. 1 to take a job in the Sauk-Rapids Rice School District in Minnesota.

The board will also vote on whether to accept Kirsten Searer as the chief communications, marketing and strategy officer for the same salary and period.

