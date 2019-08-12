Clark County School District by the numbers

School is back in session for Clark County students on Monday as the 2019-20 school year begins.

Students head to class on the first day of school at Liberty High School in Henderson, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Sunrise Mountain High School students board the school bus at East Owens Avenue and North Beesley Drive in Las Vegas on the first day of school Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

School is back in session for Clark County students on Monday as the 2019-20 school year begins.

The Clark County School District provided some some statistics in anticipation of the new school year.

321,000

The estimated number of students enrolled for the 2019-20 school year.

5

Where Clark County ranks among largest school districts in the nation.

65

The percent rate of students who have free or reduced cost lunch.

45,774,513

The number of meals served at Clark County schools during the 2018-19 school year, which includes 16,898,769 breakfasts, 28,381,595 lunches and 494,149 dinners.

46.4

The percent of Hispanic/Latinx students enrolled during the 2017-18 school year, leading all ethnic backgrounds among CCSD students. More recent demographic statistics weren’t available.

2

New schools opening for the 2019-20 school year on opposite ends of the valley: Abston Elementary School, 9950 W. Tompkins Ave., and Jenkins Elementary School, 6950 Vegas Valley Drive.

1,614

The number of bus routes within the district.

117,500

The approximate number of general education students eligible for transportation.

15,900

The approximate number of special education students registered for transportation.