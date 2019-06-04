Clark County School District facing surprise $17-18M budget deficit

Despite winning additional funding in the legislative session, the Clark County School District revealed Tuesday that it is facing a budget deficit of between $17 million and $18 million next year.

John Vellardita, the Clark County Education Association executive director, speaks as about 50 members and supporters of CCEA protest in front of Durango High School in Las Vegas on Friday, May 31, 2019, to renew their pledge of a teachers' strike in August should the Legislature fall short of their demand for $120 million in new money. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Despite winning additional funding in the just concluded legislative session, the Clark County School District revealed for the first time Tuesday that it is facing a budget deficit of between $17 million and $18 million next year. That means the possibility of a teachers strike in the fall remains on the table.

The announcement by district officials at a news briefing came just hours after state lawmakers pushed through SB 551 — a bill to extend the business payroll tax and fund nearly $17 million for school safety and $72 million for educator raises across the state.

The move gave the district another $53 million to spend over the biennium.

That, combined with another bill that freed up $13 million in funding previously restricted to certain programs and a potential increase in county sales tax, meant the district can provide the raises promised by Gov. Steve Sisolak, the district announced Monday night.

The district also received an increase in per-pupil funding after legislators voted to send the 10-percent marijuana retail tax to education.

The district had previously said it could not give the promised raise to employees because it was $111 million short of the amount needed to fund both raises and pay for increased health care costs.

That problem appeared to have been swept aside, when the Legislature made a series of last-minute moves that provided the district with roughly $149 million in additional funding, according to the district.

But on Tuesday, Superintendent Jesus Jara said the district actually needed a total of $166.5 million to cover other rising costs.

The district will be determining where to make cuts to eliminate the nearly $17 million in red ink, but Jara said he aims to keep cuts away from the classroom if possible.

“Right now, I think we can get away from making cuts in the classroom,” he said, noting that raising class sizes is “not an option.”

That will be key to preventing a teacher strike, with the Clark County Education Association standing by its threat to walk out of work next school year if there are any budget cuts impacting the classroom.

“We’re not just looking for a salary increase if it means we’re going to have cuts in the classroom,” Executive Director John Vellardita said earlier Tuesday.

The union is scheduled to meet with the district Thursday to discuss funding levels.

“If those cuts are in the classroom, then that’s a major problem and the strike is still on,” Vellardita said.

Meanwhile, Jara said the district’s legal team is looking at what options they may have to prevent a strike.

The additional $53 million from the extension of the business payroll tax could be at risk, too, if Republicans file a lawsuit over SB 551 as threatened.

