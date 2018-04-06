Clark County School District names 4 superintendent finalists

The winnowing of the field from 77 applicants came after a nationwide search for a successor to retiring Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky.

The Clark County School District has named the four finalists in its search for its next superintendent. They are:

— John Deasy, former superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

— Donald T. Haddad, superintendent of St. Vrain Valley Schools in Longmont, Colorado.

— Shonda Huery Hardman, former chief school support officer for the Houston Independent School District.

— Jesus Jara, deputy superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in Florida.

The lack of an internal candidate was surprising to some in the local community who have urged the School Board to consider appointing a new leader who already understands the dynamics of Clark County and its challenging reorganization, among other things.

Chief Academic Officer Mike Barton, seen as the strongest insider for the job, didn’t make the cut.

“Today I learned that I was not a finalist for the superintendent position. I will continue to work tirelessly promoting student success with staff and all stakeholders in the Clark County School District,” he said in a statement on Friday. “Out of respect for the ongoing selection process, I reserve further comment.”

Deasy, who led the Los Angeles school system from 2011 to 2014, has most recently served as CEO of the Reset Foundation, a nonprofit focused on education and criminal-justice issues.

Jara, who has served as deputy superintendent in Orange County since 2012, was a finalist for the Metro Nashville Public Schools director post in 2016.

Haddad currently leads Colorado’s seventh-largest public school district with 32,000 students. He has spent his entire career in Colorado.

Huery Hardman is a coach, consultant and urban specialist working for Franklin Covey, where she consults with school districts on how to improve overall leadership, according to her resume.

She was previously a finalist for the state superintendent of Ohio position.

The search firm Ray and Associates narrowed down the field from 77 applicants across the nation. The School Board will interview three finalists on April 13. The final candidate will be interviewed April 16, and the board will pick a new leader April 19.

