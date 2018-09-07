Clark County School District names administrator’s replacement

Brenda Larsen-Mitchell has been tapped by Superintendent Jesus Jara to replace Greta Peay, who is retiring. Peay has worked for the district in a number of roles since 1987. She became the chief instructional services officer in August 2017 .

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A school associate superintendent will be promoted to chief instructional services officer in the Clark County School District, officials announced Thursday.

Brenda Larsen-Mitchell has been tapped by Superintendent Jesus Jara to replace Greta Peay, who is retiring. Peay has worked for the district in a number of roles since 1987. She became the chief instructional services officer in August 2017.

Larsen-Mitchell will oversee a number of assistant superintendents and departments, including: assessment, accountability, research and school improvement; curriculum and professional development; educational services and school choice; English language learning; equity and diversity and student services.

The district will fill Larsen-Mitchell’s previous role as a school associate superintendent, a position created and required under the state-mandated reorganization of the school district.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.