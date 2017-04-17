ad-fullscreen
Clark County School District opens 2017-18 registration

By Amelia Pak-Harvey Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2017 - 12:36 pm
 

Registration for Clark County School District students is now open for 2017-2018.

Families with current students can register on the Parent Portal through Infinite Campus at campusportal.ccsd.net. Those new to the district can begin registration at register.ccsd.net.

School will begin Aug. 14, two weeks earlier than last year.

The district encourages all parents to register and enroll their students by that date, since state funding methods are based on enrollment data. Parents can register on computers in school.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at 702-383-4630 or apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.

