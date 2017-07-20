Clark County School District to host information fairs

The Clark County School District will host information booths for families to prepare for the new school year before Aug. 14.

Cheryl Adler Davis, an employee for Family and Community Engagement Services, talks to families during Clark County School District's second Back to School Fair at Meadows Mall Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

The Clark County School District will host information booths for families to prepare for the new school year before Aug. 14.

Booths, set up in local shopping malls, will have resources on a number of different areas including transportation, zoning, school choice and police services.

The 10th annual Cox Back To School Fairs are sponsored by AAA, K12 in Nevada and Cox Communications of Las Vegas.

All fairs are on Saturday and representatives will be on hand to answer questions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The following fairs are planned:

July 22, Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson 89014

July 29, The Boulevard, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas 89169

Aug. 5, Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas 89107

Aug. 12, Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Las Vegas 89135

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.