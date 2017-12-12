Clark County School employees sue Teachers Health Trust

Class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges that employees paid more for health care than was promised and in some cases were sued over unpaid medical bills or were refused medical treatment.

Clark County School District administration building in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The embattled Teachers Health Trust, which provides health insurance for thousands of Clark County School District employees and their dependents, faces a new legal challenge.

District employees on Tuesday filed a class-action lawsuit alleging breach of contract, consumer fraud and other actions that they say has resulted in employees paying more for their health care and receiving less.

The lawsuit, filed in state District Court in Las Vegas, names both the trust, its seven trustees and WellHealth Quality Care, which manages the trust’s network of doctors, as defendants. It claims that WellHealth violated its contract with the trust by refusing to pay claims, charging a $20 co-pay that was higher than the $10 cap, and leaving teachers with higher yearly out-of-pocket expense than the $6,800 cap that was promised.

“They were paying insurance premiums for something they didn’t ultimately get,” said Mitchell Bisson, one of two attorneys representing the employees. “They were supposed to get product A, they got product Z — if any product at all.”

In some cases, employees were sued over unpaid medical bills or were refused medical treatment, the lawsuit states.

But the lawsuit also lays blame on the trust and its Board of Trustees, claiming that they turned a “blind eye” to the “gross mismanagement and ineptitude” of WellHealth.

“The problems with WellHealth were well known to the Teachers Health Trust, and to its individual trustees, yet nothing was done,” the lawsuit states. “It is estimated that there may be as many as 30,000 union members who, like plaintiffs, paid health insurance premiums to WellHealth but did not receive the promised health care.”

The trust’s chief operating officer, Kim Phillips, said in an email that the trust had no comment. WellHealth did not immediately return a request for comment.

The lawsuit is the latest blow to the trust, which also faces a whistle-blowing legal challenge from members of its former executive board.

The former trust employees — CEO Gary Earl, Chief Operating Officer Felipe Danglapin, Director of Operations Philip DiGiacomo, and executive assistant Michael Ielpi — claim that the trust breached its fiduciary duty by entering into no-bid contracts that hiked its administrative costs from WellHealth and other providers.

The former employees say they witnessed a series of questionable financial decisions by trust managers and alleged that Earl was rebuked when he questioned a proposal to build four clinics that would cost over $1 million each.

The former employees last summer had plans to sue the trust and John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association. But the trust struck first, filing a lawsuit against the plaintiffs that accused them of releasing confidential information to the district and making unauthorized purchases on trust credit cards.

The trust also is locked in battle with the Clark County School District, which filed an unfair labor practice complaint over lack of access to financial information required for contract negotiations, where health care is likely a contentious point.

Teachers have lobbied the district for higher insurance contributions, but the School Board has lost faith in the trust’s financial capabilities. Its proposal to switch to UnitedHealthcare insurance instead, however, has also been met with strong resistance by educators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.