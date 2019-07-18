Clark County school leaders offer ideas to save deans

The goal, school leaders say, is to keep all middle and high school deans while equally distributing the financial burden across all the schools.

Clark County School District (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Schools across Clark County may band together to share the financial burden to keep dean positions — all while allowing the district to close its $17 million deficit.

Roughly a dozen Clark County School District principals floated ideas Wednesday to Superintendent Jesus Jara, who is using the funding for deans to close the district’s shortfall for the school year that starts in less than a month.

The goal, school leaders say, is to keep all middle and high school deans while equally distributing the financial burden across all the schools — or to at least make the cuts more equitable.

Faced with the elimination of dean positions announced last month, schools individually made cuts in other areas of their strategic budgets to keep as many deans as they could.

The process, however, wasn’t the same across the board. Cuts are typically easier for schools in poor areas that receive additional state funding because of their student population and academic ratings. But schools in wealthier areas with higher-performing populations that miss out on such additional funding can have a harder time trying to scrape money to save such positions.

One possible solution: Schools pool their attrition money — money gained from vacant positions last year — and send it to other schools that need it in order to fund their deans.

Another suggestion: Cut a per-pupil amount out of every school’s budget.

“Truly I think everybody was willing to give up and sacrifice to help,” said Sierra Vista High School Principal John Anzalone, who attended Wednesday’s meeting.

The meeting is one of a few that Jara plans to have with staff, teachers and principals this week as the district reconsiders options for the deficit crisis.

“Dr. Jara continues to echo the sentiment that he wants to make sure all viable options have been exercised before he provides an updated recommendation to the Board of School Trustees,” the district said in a statement.

Some principals are hoping that the dean title will stay for at least this year, funded by the schools. Then, the district could institute a rollout of two new suggested positions — a student success project facilitator and student success coordinator — and eliminate the dean job.

The brainstorm session follows a contentious fight over Jara’s decision, which has attracted critics and supporters alike. Deans deal extensively with school discipline among other matters.

The district, however, is hoping to rethink the way it handles discipline in an effort to shrink the school-to-prison pipeline and reduce the disproportionality of discipline for minorities.

Eldorado High School Principal David Wilson, former president of the administrators union, said administrators would commit to doing business differently in respect to restorative justice if Jara restores dean positions.

“That was a strong pledge from us to him,” Wilson said.

The administrators union filed a lawsuit last month alleging that the School Board broke open meeting law when it voted to eliminate the deans behind closed doors. A judge has issued a temporary restraining order that froze the district’s decision to eliminate deans while the two parties present their arguments in court.

The district is asking the court to dissolve the order. It argues in its latest court filing that the School Board’s open meeting last week corrected the alleged violation of open meeting law, which the district maintains it did not violate.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.