Clark County school police make 3 gun-related arrests in week

Clark County School District police have made three more arrests related to guns found on school property in the past week, increasing the number of guns confiscated — including BB or air guns — to 16 in roughly two months.

School police arrested a 17-year-old Sierra Vista High School student on Friday for allegedly possessing a 9 mm pistol at school. School administration received a tip about the student, who posted a video on social media the day before threatening suicide, said Sgt. Bryan Zink. The student also was charged with possession of marijuana under one ounce.

School police also arrested an adult and a juvenile male early Sunday morning for burglarizing Legacy High School, Zink said.

North Las Vegas police assisted with the call with its K-9 team, Zink said. When the suspects heard the dogs barking, they called 911 to surrender, he added.

Both were arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property for allegedly carrying BB guns. The adult also was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to police.

The Sierra Vista arrest marks five handguns or long guns found on or near school property since the start of school in August, according to district data as of Oct. 11. The Legacy arrests mark an additional 11 BB or air guns, according to the most recent school police information. School police have also found 24 knives.

Last week, a Findlay Middle School student was cited for possession of a dangerous weapon on school property for allegedly bringing a BB gun to school. Another student at Keller Middle School was also found with a black toy gun, according to Zink — a confiscation classified as an air gun or BB gun in district data. School staff handled that case internally, Zink said.

