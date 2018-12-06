Clark County school police officer accused of stealing from school

A Clark County School District police officer was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing camera equipment from West Career and Technical Academy.

Clark County School District police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

School police had been investigating the theft of the cameras and possibly other materials since Monday, following the report of a burglary at the school over the weekend.

Police arrested 56-year-old Sgt. Robert J. Griffin, who was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of burglary, according to school police. The investigation is ongoing.

Griffin has been suspended without pay pending the resolution of the criminal charges. Griffin has worked in the district’s police department since 2006.

