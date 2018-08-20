Clark County school police officer hurt in motorcycle crash

A Clark County School District police officer was hospitalized Monday after a motorcycle crash in central Las Vegas.

The officer, who is assigned to Bonanza High School, lost control of his motorcycle and hit a wall shortly after 2 p.m. at Torrey Pines Drive and Casada Way, Lt. Roberto Morales said.

The unidentified officer was on his way to assist with dismissal at a nearby middle school, Morales said.

No other vehicles were involved, Morales said, and the investigation of the crash is ongoing.

