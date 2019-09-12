Clark County school support staff reach 2-year deal with district

The Clark County School District has reached a tentative two-year agreement with the support staff union, a deal that largely mirrors the one given to teachers.

Clark County School District (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 2019-21 agreement announced Thursday offers a 3 percent raise retroactively effective to July 1, increases the starting hourly salary to $11.12 and includes raises in the form of step increases on the salary table for each of the two years.

Step increases for support staff — a category that includes bus drivers, food service workers, clerical staff and other employees — would range from less than $1 to nearly $2 an hour.

The district also will increase its monthly health care contribution by 4 percent, to $599.72 per employee, retroactive to Sept. 1. It will increase the payment by another 4 percent, to $623.71 per employee, in 2020.

The deal includes other perks, including waiving the $55 cost of fingerprinting for employees, which support staff currently must pay in order to work with children. It also increases “longevity stipends” by $250 — meaning employees in their 25th and 26th years will receive $750 extra, those in their 27th and 28th years will receive $1,000; and those with 29 or more years in the district will get $1,250.

The Education Support Employees Association that bargains for support staff heralded the deal as the “largest win” in years.

“Throughout the negotiation process, the district listened and addressed the concerns of our members on a host of economic issues,” ESEA President Virginia Mills said in a statement. “We appreciate our members for their involvement as well as the support we received from the district.”

In a statement, Superintendent Jesus Jara said support professionals serve as the “backbone” of the district and should be compensated for their hard work.

“We have spelled out ambitious goals in our Focus: 2024 strategic plan and need all of our employees to focus on student success to reach those goals,” Jara said.

The agreement still must be approved by the union, which will send out ballots in the next week, according to Executive Director Brian Lee. The School Board, which is expected to approve the teachers contract on Thursday, also must approve it.

